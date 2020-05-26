Bihar is fast nearing the 3,000-mark in the number of coronavirus infections reported in the state. On Monday, the state saw 163 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,737, the state health officials said. However, the Union health ministry reported 2,730 cases in the state in its update today morning. In Bihar, the number of infections has seen a rapid rise in the recent past mainly on account of the influx of migrant workers, the health department said.

The majority of the infected migrants are returnees from Delhi (411), Maharashtra (403), Gujarat (276), Haryana (146), Rajasthan (95), Uttar Pradesh (89), Telangana (81) and West Bengal (76), according to a break-up provided by the department.

Significant numbers of cases were reported from districts like Begusarai, Katihar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Katihar and Saharsa.

Cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state and nine of these -- Patna, Rohtas, Begusarai, Munger, Madhubani, Katihar, Khagaria, Buxar and Jehanabad -- have tallies in three-digits. Only Sheohar has reported less than 10 cases.

Death toll in the state is 13, with Patna, Vaishali and Khagaria accounting for two fatalities each and one death reported from Munger, Rohtas, Begusarai, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Siwan and Saran districts each.

Altogether, 729 people have been discharged from hospitals upon full recovery from the coronavirus infection.

The number of samples tested so far is 66,148.

Meanwhile Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the people to remain positive towards those under quarantine or those COVID-19 patients who have returned home after getting discharged from hospitals, saying there is no threat of infection from these people.

"People should not get panicky vis--vis Coronavirus and have patience, remain alert and vigilant as people are going to their homes after getting fully recovered from the infection," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

The CM directed officials to carry out door to door screening of migrant labourers at a regular interval on the lines of Pulse Polio drive and also conduct regular follow-ups.

"Make migrant labourers the partner of Bihar's development," the CM said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via