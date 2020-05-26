Covid-19: Bihar nears 3000-mark; all 38 districts virus affected

Bihar is fast nearing the 3,000-mark in the number of coronavirus infections reported in the state. On Monday, the state saw 163 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,737, the state health officials said. However, the Union health ministry reported 2,730 cases in the state in its update today morning. In Bihar, the number of infections has seen a rapid rise in the recent past mainly on account of the influx of migrant workers, the health department said.