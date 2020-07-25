Covid-19 cases in Bihar have reached a total of 36,314. According to the State Health Department Bihar added 2,803 new cases.

The new cases include 1021 new cases that have been reported on 24 July and 1782 cases registered on 23 July.

➡️ 1021 New cases have been reported so far on 24th July. 1782 cases of 23rd July and before have been reported in the system. Taking the total to 36314.

The Break up is as follows.

Within Bihar, Patna is the worst affected city with 316 new cases reported on 24 July and 228 on 23 July.

The state is reeling under crisis due to rampant floods. Floods claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state, leaving nearly one million affected by the deluge, the state's disaster management department said.

Heavy rainfalls caused the rivers to swell, leading to breach in embankments at more than one place. The state government said repair work would resume only after two-three days, during which the downpour is expected to become less intense.

In the meantime, help will be sought from the Indian Air Force so that relief material could be dropped for people marooned in places, which have become inaccessible

According to data released by the state government on Friday, a total of 10,456 test tube samples were tested. A total of 22,832 patients have recovered from the disease and the toll of active cases stands at 10,457. As per the data revealed on Friday, the recovery rate of the state stands at 68.13%.

Going by the latest numbers released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India now has a total of 13,36,861 cases. Out of these cases 8,49,432 have been recovered and the tally of active cases stands at 4,56,071. The total fatalities has reached 31,358. The recovery rate of the country now stands at 63.5%.

