Covid-19: Both Karnataka and Bengaluru see biggest daily highs in new cases

New Delhi: Bengaluru on Thursday reported 1,373 new Covid-19 cases, which is the city's biggest single-day jump so far.

The city's overall tally reached 13,882 while total number of active cases at the moment are 10,870.

With 606 more recoveries in the last 24 hours, the capital of Karnataka saw its total number of recoveries reach 2,834.

So far, there have been 177 virus-related deaths in the supposed technological capital of the country.

On Thursday, Karnataka too saw its biggest daily high in new coronavirus cases with 2,228 new cases getting detected in the last 24 hours. The state had reported over 2,000 new virus cases for the first time on 8 July.

The state's overall Covid-19 tally reached 31,105. 17 more virus-related deaths in the state in the last 24 hours took its death toll to 486.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state are 17,782. There have been 957 recoveries in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 12,833.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday cautioned people that the COVID-19 pandemic will last many months and sought public support in the fight against the virus.

"Let us together control coronavirus.This is not a one or two days' affair. We may have to face the problem for many months," the Chief Minister told reporters after inspecting the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, which has been converted into a Covid-19 care centre with 10,100 beds and claimed to be the country's largest.

The Chief Minister appealed to the migrant labourers from Karnataka working in Bengaluru not to migrate to rural areas.

"There is no need to unnecessarily migrate from Bengaluru to villages.I request people not to migrate to the villages. It is necessary to prevent the spread of the disease in the villages," Yediyurappa said.

