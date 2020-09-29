Covid-19: Both Karnataka, Bengaluru see biggest single-day spike in new cases

Bengaluru: The health crisis in India's technology capital continues to spiral out of control as a record 4868 people tested positive for covid-19.

The spike sees Bengaluru's total cases rise to over 2.28 lakhs of which 46,610 are active and 2912 have died including 67 who were added to the list of deceased on Tuesday.

The spike in Bengaluru pushed the total cases reported in the state beyond 10,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic.

Karnataka confirmed 10,453 new covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday marking the highest single day spike in the southern state which is also one of the worst affected regions in the country.

This takes the total covid cases in Karnataka to 5,92,911 of which 1,07,737 are active and over 8,777 people have lost their lives. The state health department reported 136 more deaths on Tuesday.

Karnataka has been one of the hardest impacted regions due to the covid health crisis. Heavy rains, floods and landslides have added to the state's troubles and its fledgling finances.

Karnataka has been adding nearly 50,000 new cases per week even though its recovery rate is at over 80%, according to government data.

Data shows that Karnataka's case load doubles in 34 days as against the national average of 37 days.

