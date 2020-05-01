Covid-19: Brace for tighter screenings, longer queue time at airports

NEW DELHI: The next time you plan to take a flight, prepare to reach airport more than a couple of hours in advance, even for domestic travel.

Unlike in the past when passengers checked in early and could use lounge facilities or indulge in drink, sumptuous meals or spa, much of their time will now be spent on screening and maintaining social distance before making it to their flights.

Airport operations are nearly shut and commercial airlines grounded, as the country is under a government-imposed lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

However, when operations resume with the lifting of the lockdown in the near future, taking flights may not be the same again.

According to the standard operational procedure (SOP) guidelines prepared by Airports Authority of India (AAI), which gives a sneak peek into airport operations post the lockdown period, only a limited food and beverages (F&B) shops and retail outlets will be made available for passengers at airports. While food will be served in takeaway boxes, alcohol will not be permitted unless authorized by local administration. Spa centres and massage chair facilities will remain suspended as a safety measure to maintain social distancing norms.

A copy of the SOP guidelines have been reviewed by Mint. AAI operates a large number of airports, including major airports like Delhi and Mumbai, either independently or in partnership with private airport operators, and handles air traffic control services, across the country.

Passengers will be seated with a gap of 1 meter to 1.5 meter. Seating zones will be created in the security hold so that there is a provision for alternate use of seating for departing passengers and the areas will be frequently cleaned and sanitised.

Airports will deploy special staff near washrooms, x-ray machines, and conveyor belts to implement social distancing among passengers.

Passengers will have to factor in sufficient time at entry points, check-in counters, frisking booths, and boarding gates, where strict compliance of social distancing norms will be overseen by airport and security officials.

Airports will also have markers for social distancing norms at places like check-in queues, boarding line, etc.

Designated parking stands and baggage reclaim belts and carousels will be made for flights arriving from covid-19 hotspots. Passengers can also expect frequent dissemination of health-related information via the form of posters, videos, leaflets and public announcements at airports and inside flights.

Certain parts of the airport like kerb area, city side traffic, and car parkings will be strictly monitored by the staff and security personnel to prevent congestion.

Sufficient number of doctors and paramedics will be deployed at airports to screen passengers before they are allowed to board a flight.

Airports will also have to set up dedicated triage areas or isolation areas with access to primary medical facilities at both arrival and departure terminals for confirmed or suspected covid-19 patients.

"These are all temporary measures, which will be in place till we are able to tackle the covid-19 pandemic. Airports will have to strictly follow the standard operating procedure," a senior AAI official said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi, also the country's busiest, will minimize human contact when operations resume, Delhi International Airport Authority (DIAL), a consortium between GMR Group, AAI, and Fraport AG & Eraman Malaysia, said in a release recently.

"DIAL will encourage all passengers to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times, to ensure their own safety and well being," it added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated