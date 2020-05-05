Home > News > India > Covid-19 bug hits 24 patients in India's top military hospital
Covid-19 bug hits 24 patients in India's top military hospital

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 06:24 PM IST IANS

  • The officer said that test results of more patients in the hospital are awaited
  • On May 1, Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane had said that the first Covid-19 positive solider in the force has joined his duty now

NEW DELHI : As many as 24 patients, including serving and retired armed forces personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital.

"The 24 patients were undergoing treatment at the oncology department of the hospital," said a senior Indian Army officer, adding that these patients have been shifted to the Base Hospital in Delhi's Cantonment area.

The officer said that test results of more patients in the hospital are awaited.

Apart from this, 74 persons, including serving officers, ex-servicemen and dependents, from all the armed forces were admitted to different hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. Of these, 60 were serving personnel out of which 28 have been discharged.

The officer explained that after a patient tests positive, a detailed contact tracing is carried out, including the family members, which are then categorised into high-risk groups.

"Quarantine protocols and testing of those in high-risk groups are carried out, and all this can take up to 48 hours," the officer explained.

On May 1, Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane had said that the first Covid-19 positive solider in the force has joined his duty now.

In the meantime, Indian Navy had stated that a total 38 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the navy in Mumbai. Out of these, 12 have already been discharged from the hospital while 26 are undergoing treatment.

The force had stressed that there have been no positive case on any of its warships or submarines.

