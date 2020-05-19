Covid-19: Business-as-usual for Noida factories even as some report cases

Smartphone maker Vivo clarified that the cases reported weren't in its factory. “The incident took place at the industrial park, which is the construction site of our new factory. The location is being managed by a third party construction company completely," said a spokesperson from the company. The company also clarified that no Vivo employee had tested positive for the disease till date. “Our current operational factory, 15 kilometres away from the construction site, is running at 30% capacity as per the norms stated by Greater Noida authorities," the spokesperson added.