The committee said that if India had waited until May to impose the lockdown, the peak load of active cases would have been around 50 lakhs by June. According to the mathematical supermodel findings, in actuality, the peak of active cases came in late September at around 10 lakhs. “By this time, we were far better equipped to handle the pandemic in terms of diagnostics and vital equipment inventories. Therefore, the imposition of an early and comprehensive lockdown pushed the peak of cases far into the future and also reduced the peak load on the system. In short, the lockdown “flattened the curve," Vidyasagar said.