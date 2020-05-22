Covid-19 case count rises by 138 in Karnataka

“Government has considered the plea of migrant workers who were unable to bear the travel expenditure to go back to their home town," according to a post from the official handle of the Karnataka chief minister. In a three part tweet, he said that these people will be considered as our own and that the “cost of travel of migrant workers and stranded persons to their respective states by Shramik Trains up to 31st may, 2020," will be borne by the state government.