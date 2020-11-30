COVID-19 caseload crosses six lakh mark in Kerala; Toll mounts to 2,244

While Malappuram recorded 611 cases, Kozhikode 481, Ernakulam 317, Alappuzha 275 and Thrissur 250. The hilly district of Idukki accounted for the least number of cases, 49. Among those who succumbed to COVID-19 were two nonagenarians. Of the positive cases, 64 had come from outside the state and 2,880 were infected through contact. Presently, there are 504 hot spots, after addition of six areas and removal of 26.