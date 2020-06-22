Covid-19 cases could rise up to 25,000 in Karnataka by 15 Aug

BENGALURU : Karnataka could have 20,000-25,000 covid-19 cases by 15 August, according to estimates made by the state government, after a sharp rise in the number of infections in Bengaluru and other regions of the state.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday ordered the closure of a few localities in Bengaluru to contain the surge, fuelling fear that the government may enforce another lockdown.

K.R. Market, a busy area, and surrounding localities such as Siddapura, V.V.Puram, and Kalasipalya should be locked down because of a spike in cases from these places, the chief minister said after a meeting with senior officials.

The sharp spike reported from across the state has pushed up covid-19 projections and is likely to challenge the Karnataka government’s efforts to curb the spread of covid-19 and overcome economic uncertainty.

“Covid-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, which resumed recently," the chief minister’s office said, attributing it to Yediyudappa.

Karnataka recorded 9399 cases in total as 249 people tested positive for covid-19 on Monday, including 126 in Bengaluru. This indicated the possibility of community transmission in the state as most of those who tested positive were people with influenza like illness (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), while in others, the source of the infection remained unknown.

The projections are “sensitive" to the point that if the daily growth rate is 3%, then active numbers will reach 17,000 but could spike to 25,000 if the growth rate goes up to 4% in 50-60 days, said Munish Moudgil, head of the Karnataka covid-19 war room.

“(The) positive part of this is that every successful effort to reduce the growth rate will exponentially reduce numbers. Conversely, any slip up makes us pay heavily," he said.

Yediyudappa directed officials to strictly implement lockdown restrictions to help prevent the state from going into another lockdown, said a person aware of the developments.

K.R. Market is one of the busiest localities in Bengaluru as large quantities of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and other produce is traded here. The situation in K.R. Market is similar to Koyambedu Market in Chennai, which had added to the spread of cases in the state and forced the Tamil Nadu government to reimpose lockdown measures in the capital and three adjoining districts for 12 days.

The surge in cases saw the number of containment zones in Bengaluru shoot up from 20 on 22 May to nearly 440 as on date.

Despite this, Yediyurappa has been forced to relax restrictions and allow reopening of businesses to help beat economic uncertainty and the acute fund crunch that accompanied the three months of covid-19-induced lockdown.

Efforts by Karnataka had helped keep the spread of the virus in check but opening interstate travel had contributed to a surge in cases.

Of the 9,399 who have tested positive so far, 5,700 have domestic travel history, 1965 are contacts, 515 are persons with ILI, 391 with international travel history, 187 are people with SARI and 10 from containment zones. The source of infection for 631 persons is still under investigation, according to a report by the covid-19 war room till Monday.

Stern action will be taken against those who violate quarantine norms, including filing of a police complaint. He also directed officials to fix rates for treatment of covid-19 in private hospitals. Apart from converting stadiums and convention centres to lodge asymptomatic persons, the state government has shortlisted about 500 private hospitals to treat covid-19 positive cases.

