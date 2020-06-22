Bengaluru: Karnataka could have 20,000-25,000 covid-19 positive cases by 15 August, according to estimates drawn up by the state war room.

The sharp spike in cases reported from across the state has pushed up projections and the continuous surge is likely to pile on the challenges for the Karnataka government and its efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Munish Moudgil, senior bureaucrat and head of the Karnataka covid-19 war room, said it was extremely difficult to make projections, particularly beyond 15-20 days.

Moudgil said the projections were “dependent on behaviour of individual citizens post opening up as well as action points that (the) Government takes."

The estimates may vary depending on the implementation of action plans, individual responsibilities and other factors.

He said the projections are “sensitive" to the point that if the daily growth rate is 3% then active numbers will reach 17,000, but could spike to 25,000 if the growth rate goes up to 4% in about 50-60 days.

“(The) positive part of this is that every successful effort to reduce growth rate will exponentially reduce numbers. Conversely, any slip up makes us pay heavily," he added.

Total cases in Karnataka breached the 9,000 mark on Sunday as 453 persons tested positive, of which 196 were in Bengaluru, the state’s growth engine.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa is scheduled to meet with senior officials from various departments on Monday to take stock of the surge in cases. The government had decided to reopen most businesses and activities to kickstart the economy but may now be forced to take tough steps to contain the spread. Especially since most of the cases being reported in the state and Bengaluru are locally transmitted or the source of the infection is unknown.

Efforts by Karnataka had helped keep the spread of the virus in check but opening interstate travel had contributed to a surge in cases.

Of the 9,150 who have tested positive so far, 5,639 have domestic travel history, 1901 are contacts, 468 are persons with influenza like illness (ILI), 380 with international travel history, 178 are people with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and 10 from containment zones. The source of infection for 574 persons is still under investigation, according to a report by the covid-19 war room.

The state government is trying to create a robust ecosystem of surveillance that includes common citizens, resident welfare associations, health care workers and others to ensure compliance of home quarantine guidelines to reduce the risk of spread of the virus.

Moudgil said actions like tracing all contacts within 24 hours and quarantining them, close monitoring of interstate travellers and testing in high quantity and quality will help keep the infection in check.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated