Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1000 mark on Saturday as 61 more persons tested positive for the virus, taking the state’s total cases to 1016. On the same day, two more deaths were also reported, with the total death count in AP now being 31. The latest cases were detected from the districts of Ananthapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore, and Srikakulam.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, there are a total of 814 active covid-19 cases in the state, while 145 people who were infected have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Out of the 13 districts in AP, Kurnool (275) has the highest number of cases, followed by Guntur (209), Krishna (127) and (72). The four districts together account for more than half of the total 534 cases in the state. The latest round of 61 new cases were detected from 6928 test samples.

AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took note of Srikakulam district getting impacted with the pandemic, and instructed officials concerned to appoint a special officer for the district to monitor the situation there. Reddy, in a statement on Saturday, said that the health department should be well equipped with necessary infrastructure facilities to tackle such disasters and also directed officials to set up testing labs in the remaining districts as well.

The chief minister also made it clear that central guidelines should be strictly followed while ensuring social distancing and while allowing operations in the agriculture sector. A day earlier, 62 covid-19 cases had been detected, and the state is now ahead of its neighbor Telangana, which had 983 covid-19 cases till Saturday night.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also conducted three comprehensive family surveys and has identified 32,792 members with symptoms of covid-19. With five special hospitals, 78 district-level hospitals, 1,41,014 N-95 masks and 2,71,072 PPE kits, the state is well equipped to tackle the situation and is also distributing 16 crore masks (three for every individual) to citizens.

The AP government earlier this week also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved rapid testing kits arrived which from South Korea and that COVID-19 tests will be continued as per protocol.

