352 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, state's tally rises to 2,334

Mumbai: The Covid-19 patients tally crossed the 2,000 mark for Maharashtra on Monday with the state reporting a total of 2,334 positive cases. Maharashtra had breached the first 1,000-case mark on 7 April.

On Monday the state added 352 new Covid-19 positive cases, bulk of which—242 — are from Mumbai city.

Maharashtra also has the highest death toll in the country at 149 fatalities so far.

To contain the spread of the virus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on 11 April said the state would be extending the lockdown by two more weeks till 30 April.

The state will, however, detail its further lockdown plan tomorrow when the 21-day lock down period ends.

Despite a 21-day lockdown, the number of hotspots, or infection clusters, in the state have been increasing.

Thackeray added that 19,000 people have been tested in Mumbai alone and the government is declaring containment zones and sealing them to contain the virus' spread.

He urged residents to stay at home and in case they are stepping out for urgent work to use masks. On 8 April, Mumbai made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.

On Monday, Pune city reported 39 more cases. Malegaon in Nashik district, rapidly emerging as a virus hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported 14 more cases taking its tally to 29.

Fresh cases were also reported from Thane, Vasai Virar and Palghar which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).