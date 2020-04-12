Covid-19 cases go up by 28 in Telangana, 15 in Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD : Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) continued to rise, as 28 and 15 fresh cases were reported in the two Telugu states on Sunday. The total cases in the former now stands at 531, with AP’s tally being 420. On the same day, two more deaths were also reported in Telangana, with the total death now being 16 in the state.

According to a media bulletin from the Telangana government, a total of 103 people have also recovered from covid-19 and discharged. A statement from Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday also asked people to be more vigilant and care, and said that citizens need to understand the severity of the situation. He also asked any who suspects of being infected to undergo covid-19 tests.

“The situation is scary in the neighbouring Maharashtra state. There is an increase in positive cases all over the country. Death toll also increased. Precisely to this reason that we have decided to extend the lockdown period. People should understand intensity of the situation. Confine to homes as much as possible. In case if people need to go out, maintain social distancing strictly. Personal hygiene is a must," stated KCR.

In the neighbouring state of AP, on Sunday, the state government also said that it will distribute 16 crore masks to the people and expedite a third survey, which will focus on clusters identified as hotspots. AP’s health department also aims to conduct 45,000 tests across Andhra Pradesh, prioritizing covid-19 prevalent zones, said a government press release.

As many as 27 mandals out of the 676 mandals across 13 districts of AP have been declared as red zones and have been cordoned-off. The state has identified 141 containment clusters overall as a preventive measure to contain covid-19. A day earlier on 11 April, KCR had announced the extension of the lockdown until 30 April as a measure to contain covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday however told prime minister Narendra Modi that the ongoing lockdown, that has been imposed to contain the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, should only continue in the ‘red zone’ clusters that have been identified in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s opinion on the extension of the lockdown was made during a video conference with Modi. Maintaining that the would heed the Centre’s advice on the issue, the chief minister however put forth his opinion keeping in mind the economic impact of the lockdown on AP.