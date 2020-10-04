Covid-19 cases in India breach 65-lakh mark: 10 points

India's coronavirus caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry bulletin at 8 am today. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 65,49,373 with 75,829 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,01,782 with the virus claiming 940 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

1) India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 crore in October, according to Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

2) States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and reported the highest deaths in the last 24 hours.

3) The recovery rate stands at 84.13 per cent.

4) The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.55 per cent.

5) India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

6) According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 3 with 11,42,131 samples being tested on Saturday.

7) The health ministry has said that India accounts for 21% of the global recovered cases, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6%. “India has maintained its global position with one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries. While the global CFR stands at 2.97% as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56%," it said on Saturday.

8) India is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

9) Globally, there are 34,797,492 people who have contracted the coronavirus disease and 1,031,576 have succumbed to it, according to Johns Hopkins tracker.

10) The United States is the world’s worst-affected country followed by India and Brazil.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated