Covid-19 cases in India cross 10 million even as daily additions subside

NEW DELHI: The total number of covid-19 cases in India crossed 10 million cases late Friday even as daily new addition of patients subsided to less than 30,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

As of Friday-end, India’s total number of cases stood at just a little over 10 million, of which 9.55 million have so far recovered and 144,580 have died, indicating a mortality rate of about 1.44%. Meanwhile, 307,097 patients are currently undergoing treatment across the country—an active case proportion of a little over 3%.

Even tests are being conducted at the rate of over 1 million daily, with 1.17 million tests conducted on Friday.

So far, with over 160 million tests conducted across the country, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.25%.

However, majority of the covid-19 tests numbers include the less accurate rapid antigen tests, with a smaller proportion being RT-PCR tests, which is widely considered the gold standard for testing.

Of the 1.17 million tests conducted on Friday, only about 2.3% tested positive, a number considerably lower than the 5% target, which seems to indicate that the pandemic is waning.

Jayaprakash Mulayil, an epidemiologist and chairperson of the scientific advisory committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology, said that the waning of the pandemic is not because of something that Indians or Indian government did. Generally, while social activity in the country reduced and there was a stringent lockdown, it did not lead to a fall in cases, he said.

That could be noted by the fact that daily new additions were close to 100,000 in mid-September when the lockdowns were relatively more stringent in various parts of the country, and even in April-May, despite the most stringent lockdown in the world, cases were on the rise.

“The only explanation is that a large enough number got infected, so once the proportion of the people infected, the density of immune people is curtailing the transmission dynamics of the virus," Mulayil said.

However, while this does indicate that we are reaching herd immunity, this in no way means that the pandemic has ended, according to experts.

Even as daily new cases are waning, there is still a risk that people may get infected.

In a press conference on Tuesday, NITI Aayog member-health V.K. Paul said that it is reassuring that the cases and mortality are declining, but warned people not to let their guard down and keep maintaining precautions in terms of wearing masks and maintaining hygiene and physical distancing.

“It is possible that there may be another peak. It is in the nature of this virus. We still do not know a lot about this virus. It is impossible to make a definite prediction... So we have to be very careful. The lesson is don’t take the situation for granted," Paul said.

