Covid-19 cases in India cross 50-lakh mark from 40 lakh in 11 days: 10 points

New Delhi: India's coronavirus cases jumped past 50 lakh in just 11 days after it crossed the 40 lakh-mark. With 90,123 infections being reported today, the total Covid-19 tally has reached 50,20,359, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry at 8 am today. The death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Here is 10-point update of India's Covid-19 tally:

1) India is recording more than 90,000 new cases every day for the past week, barring yesterday.

2) Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic. State's Covid-19 tally rose to 10,97,856 on Tuesday with addition of 20,482 new cases, state health department said.

3) India has one of the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there are 14 states and union territories (UTs) in the country where the number of active cases are less than 5,000. He said there are 18 states and UTs where the total number of active cases are between 5,000 and 50,000, while there are only four states with more than 50,000 active cases.

4) Five states - Maharashtra (29.5%), Karnataka (9.9%), Andhra Pradesh (9.4%), Uttar Pradesh (6.8%) and Tamil Nadu (4.7%) - account for 60 per cent of the total active coronavirus cases in the country.

5) A total of 82,066 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 30,409 from Maharashtra followed by 8,502 from Tamil Nadu, 7,481 from Karnataka, 5,041 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,806 from Delhi, 4,604 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,062 from West Bengal, 3,244 from Gujarat, 2,514 from Punjab and 1,820 from Madhya Pradesh.

6) India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh.

7) It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

8) There are 9,95,933 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

9) Worldwide, almost 3 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus since its outbreak in China's Wuhan last year.

10) India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases after the US, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

