Amid prime minister Narendra Modi 's early morning announcement today on the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the country, India's novel coroanvirus cases have crossed the 10,000-mark. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases surged to 10,815, according to the latest Union Health Ministry of Family and Welfare data. Along with that, the death toll rose to 353, it stated.

Speaking at the press briefing today evening, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that yesterday, 179 people were diagnosed and found cured of the novel coronavirus.

The ministry also said that India has 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals having 106,719 isolation beds and over 12,000 ICU beds are ready.

"Until yesterday, we had tested 2,31,902 samples," informed Raman R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 1,463 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours. There are 9,272 active patients in the country since the outbreak while xxx many been cured or discharged of the highly contagious disease and one person migrated to another country.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state where the cases have crossed 2,000 so far. More than 1,000 cases were confirmed from Mumbai, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,337. Death toll in the state reached 160. Maharashtra was followed by Delhi where the confirmed cases increased to 1,510, total 28 people losing their lives to the infection.

Apart from Maharashtra and Delhi, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Gujarat (26), Telangana (17), Madhya Pradesh (50), Punjab (12), Karnataka (6), West Bengal (7), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Uttar Pradesh (5) Kerala (3), Jharkhand (2),Andhra Pradesh (9) Rajasthan (3) Haryana (3) and Tamil Nadu (11). Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

PM Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 in a bid to contain the continued spread of the coronavirus. Some states which have avoided outbreaks may be allowed to resume "important activities" after April 20, indicated Modi. The government will issue detailed guidelines tomorrow.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andhra Pradesh - 473

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam -31

Bihar - 66

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 31

Delhi - 1510

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 617

Haryana - 199

Himachal Pradesh - 32

Jammu and Kashmir - 270

Jharkhand - 24

Karnataka - 258

Kerala - 379

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 730

Maharashtra - 2337

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Nagaland - 1

Odisha - 55

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 176

Rajasthan - 879

Tamil Nadu - 1173

Telangana -624

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 657

West Bengal - 190

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected at least 1,921,369 people and killed 119,730 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the US, the recorded death toll topped 23,500. Spain's death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 18,000. Confirmed infections are now roughly at 172,500 in Spain.

Public health authorities in China recorded 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, the country's National Health Commission reported.

The new cases raise the mainland China total to 82,249. The death toll remains at 3,341. A total of 77,738 people have been discharged from hospital, authorities said.