With India entering the second phase of nationwide lockdown that is planned to stretch till 3 May, 2020, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 11,933 after 1,118 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll also increased to 392, it said.

At present, there are 10,197 active patients in the country while 1,343 have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease. One patient has migrated from the country.

Talking about the origin on the virus, R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said,"As per research in China, it was found that coronavirus might have originated due to mutation in bats. Bats might have transmitted it to pangolins and from pangolins it got transmitted to humans."

He added that they also conducted surveillance, in which it was found that there are two types of bats, and they carried coronavirus which was not capable of affecting humans. "It's rare, maybe once in 1000 years that it gets transmitted from bats to humans," he said.

Further, defining the districts and restrictions amid lockdown 2.0, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary Ministry of Health informed, "The districts of the country will be classified into 3 categories - hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts but where cases are being reported and green zone districts."

Maharashtra's cases rose to 2,687 with 178 deaths. Over 1,200 cases were reported from Mumbai alone. India's financial capital is worst hit by coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of cases in Delhi crossed 1,500-mark. Till now, 1,561 have tested positive for novel COVID-19 in the national capital with 30 deaths. Apart from that, Rajasthan became the fourth state after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu to cross the 1,000-mark in positive cases yesterday with 1,005 cases and three deaths.

Apart from Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Gujarat (30), Telangana (18), Madhya Pradesh (53), Punjab (13), Karnataka (11), West Bengal (7), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Uttar Pradesh (11) Kerala (3), Jharkhand (2), Andhra Pradesh (9) Rajasthan (3) Haryana (3) and Tamil Nadu (12). Bihar, Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and have reported one death each.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 503

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 33

Bihar - 70

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 33

Delhi - 1561

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 695

Haryana - 199

Himachal Pradesh - 33

Jammu and Kashmir - 278

Jharkhand -27

Karnataka - 277

Kerala - 387

Ladakh - 17

Madhya Pradesh - 987

Maharashtra - 2687

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 7

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 186

Rajasthan - 1005

Tamil Nadu - 1204

Telangana - 647

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 37

Uttar Pradesh - 735

West Bengal - 213

More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Europe. With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent. Globally, 1,991,019 coronavirus infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered.

US coronavirus deaths have risen by a single-day record 2,228 to top 28,300, according to a Reuters tally. In Italy, the total death toll since the outbreak came to light, rose to 21,067. With over 500 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, total number of fatalities to 18,579 in Spain. France officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from coronavirus infections.

Britain, with 93,873 cases and 12,107 deaths, is the country that currently has highest daily number of new cases.

