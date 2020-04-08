MUMBAI : Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area of Mumbai to nine, a civic official said.

Among the new patients are a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl, he said.

The patient from Mukund Nagar was a high risk contact of a 49-year-old man, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, and was kept at a quarantine facility, he said.

"Contact tracing is underway in Dhanwada chawl (where another new case has been reported)," the official said, adding they are going to seal the area as per the protocol.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.

