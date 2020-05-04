Jaipur: 123 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 3,009 today, the state health department said.

As per the data provided by the state Health Department, the highest number of cases were reported from Jodhpur (73), followed by Chittorgarh (19), Jaipur (12), Pali (11), Kota (3) Rajsamand (2) and Bikaner, Alwar and Udaipur (1 each).

As four persons have succumbed to the virus in Jaipur today, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 75.

While 1,356 have recovered from the disease, 923 have been discharged from the hospitals.

At present, there are 1,578 active cases in the state and 4,886 samples are under process in the state.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Government has issued a notification stating regulations to be observed by the persons to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19, including the compulsory wearing of face mask or face cover (nose and mouth covered properly) in public or workplace.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 42,533 today, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the total cases, 29453 are active, 11,706 people have recovered, and 1,373 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state. The other states which have seen a sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,846), Tamil Nadu (3,023) and Uttar Pradesh (2,645).

