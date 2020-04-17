Covid-19 cases on the rise in Karnataka as 44 test positive, state tally at 359

This is the highest single day increase in cases in the state since the first was detected on 8 March largely due to an increase in testing of primary, secondary and other persons with respiratory infections and influenza like symptoms.

“As of 5:00 PM of 17 April 2020, cumulatively 359 covid-19 ositive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 13 deaths & 88 discharges," the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

This is the third consecutive day of record single-day increase in Karnataka that had so far appeared to have contained the spread of the disease.

Bengaluru accounts for 86 cases of which 41 have been discharged and 42 are still active while Mysuru has 73 cases of which 61 are still active making them the two largest contributors of covid-19 positive cases in the state.

Jawaid Akthar, additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department said that since the net of testing was wider, the number of those testing positive was also increasing which he said was actually a “good thing."

The alarming rise in numbers comes amid deliberations by the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government to partially lift the lockdown after 20 April. Yediyurappa convened a meeting on Friday to review the situation in the state that included a decision to seek the centre’s approval to conduct plasma treatment.

“Experts opined that people having influenza like symptoms, like fever, cold, breathlessness etc need to get tested for covid-19," the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

The CMO said that an app is being developed for this. The review meeting also decided that it would enhance preparations for increased treatment after the lockdown is relaxed.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said that the state’s testing was second only to Kerala. He said that for every 44.16 tests, one person would test positive in Kerala while the number was 43.56 in Karnataka.

He said that the positivity rate in Karnataka was at 2.27%.

Karnataka is yet to receive the 1 lakh antibodies kits it ordered on its own from China but has been given 12400 such kits from the centre that received a shipment of 6.5 lakh units, Akthar said.

Karnataka is looking to increase testing and has also fixed a price of ₹2250 if the government sends samples to a private lab while the price remains ₹4500 if people walk into such facilities on their own.

The government said that it has a database of all people with tuberculosis, HIV and other communicable diseases to ensure there is stricter monitoring of such persons who may be more vulnerable on contracting covid-19.

The spike in cases could force the government to put in place stringent measures to check the spread or rethink its decision to ease the lockdown. Meanwhile the cluster from the pharmaceutical company in Mysuru grows and is at 61 currently with still no trace of the source of infection. Another covid-19 positive person from Kodagu who had recovered is now back in the hospital after showing symptoms again.

To contain the spread of the virus, the state has issued guidelines for zonal demarcation of containment zones. In Bengaluru, an entire apartment block or 200 meters around an independent house would be considered a containment zone if a person tests positive. A small slum would be sealed off while there would be physical boundaries demarcating a larger slum if any person is found to be positive. The entire habitation would be sealed off in a rural area.

Buffer zones in urban centres will stretch for 1 km, and in rural areas for 5 km.

