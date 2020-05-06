The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 1,681 after 27 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll also went up to 81 as two more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the district, which is among the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The two victims included a 36-year-old man, who was already suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and a 75- year-old man, who had a cardiac disorder.

Till now, 491 patients from Indore have been discharged after recovery.

As per an analysis of the data, the COVID-19 death rate in the district was 4.82 per cent till Wednesday morning.

For the last 10 days, the death rate in the district, which is under the COVID-19 red zone, has remained below five per cent.

Curfew is in force in the urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus patient was found in the district.

With 107 persons testing positive overnight the coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 3,049 mark on Tuesday night, the health department officials said.

The number of deaths was up by 11 in the same period taking the tally to 176. Five deaths were reported in Ujjain, two each in Indore and Jabalpur and one each in Satna and Bhopal.

Dhar reported 20 new cases in 24 hours, followed by Ujjain 18, eight each in Bhopal and Jabalpur, four in Raisen, two each in Khargone and Khandwa and one each in Anuppur and Tikamgarh.

Bhopal now has 571 cases, Ujjain (184), Jabalpur (106), Khargone (79), Dhar (75), Raisen (63), Khandwa (49) and three each in Anuppur and Tikamgarh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

