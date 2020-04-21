Covid-19 cases rise by 56 in Telangana; state tally inches close to 1,000-mark

Hyderabad: Coronavirus cases in Telangana inched closer to the 1,000-mark with 56 more people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. The state’s total number of Covid-19 cases now stanads at 928. Out of the new cases that have been reported, 26 are from Suryapet alone, while 19 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

On Monday, eight more people were discharged post treatment, taking the total number of people who have been cured of Covid-19 in Telangana to 96. According to a media bulletin from the state government, there are 711 active Covid-19 cases in Telangana, while a total of 194 people have been discharged post treatment and 23 others have died after suffering from the disease.

On Monday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also received 14 calls pertaining to suspected covid-19 cases. The civic authority has also set up a centralized cell and has asked donors to handover food and other essential items to GHMC officials, as authorities have noticed that crowds had been gathering during food distribution across the city. In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, over 150 containment zones have been set up to contain the virus.

Last week, chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had announced that the ongoing lockdown will continue till 7 May instead of 3 May. With that, about two weeks of Ramzan will pass quietly this year. Baba Fasiuddin, deputy mayor of the GHMC appealed to the Muslim Community on Monday to perform prayers at home only and also asked them not to gather in large number during prayers.

“As a human being, everyone must look after each other’s well being and it is our responsibility to support the government’s efforts in containing the spread of virus," he added. Typically in Ramzan, GHMC authorities along with officials from the electricity department and the water board undertake various tasks to handle the lakhs of people who visit Hyderabad's Old City. Other major restaurants also witness huge crowds, especially for Haleem, for which they apply for permissions to set-up temporary brick-ovens to prepare the dish.

In Hyderabad, the police tightened the law and order situation and in many areas asked shops and other establishments selling essential items to close down by 1:30 p.m. or so. In many areas, residents themselves put up barricades to prevent anyone from outside the area to enter.

