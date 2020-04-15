Covid-19 cases rise to 427 in Indore after detection of 99 new infections

Bhopal: With 142 people testing positive on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 757, health officials said.

With three deaths, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state also reached 53.

Since Monday evening, two COVID-19 patients died in Indore while one person succumbed in Bhopal, officials said.

Indore, a commercial hub, has reported the highest 427 cases in the state with 99 new cases being reported on Tuesday.

Sixteen new cases were reported in Bhopal, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 158.

Six persons have died in Ujjain, three in Khargone, one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

The virus has now expanded its footprint to 24 out of 52 districts of the state.

Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur 12 (2 new), Ujjain 26 (2 new), Hoshangabad 15, Khargone 17, Barwani 17 (3 new), Raisen 04, Gwalior six, Khandwa 15 (10 new), Dewas seven (3 new), Sheopur 03, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 04, Satna two, Dhar 3 (1 new) and Shivpuri two, Ratlam two (one new), Shajapur 4 (3 new), Mandsaur two (one new) and Betul and Sagar one each.

On Tuesday, the first COVID-19 positive case of Tikamgarh district was found, health officials said.

The infected man had worked at the hospital of a doctor in Indore who died due to the complications arising from COVID-19 last week, Tikamgarh's Chief Health and Medical Officer, Dr MK Prajapati said.

One patient hails from another state.

So far 64 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.