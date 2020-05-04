Hyderabad: Coronavirus or covid-19 cases continued to soar in Andhra Pradesh as 67 more people tested positive on Monday. With this, the total number of cases in the state is now 1,660.

Of the latest cases, 44 were from Kurnool and Guntur districts, which together account for about 50% of the total cases in the state that has been reporting about 60 to 80 cases daily over the last week.

Monday's cases were detected from the districts of Chittoor (1), Guntur (19), Kadapa (4), Krishna (12) and Kurnool (25).

Of the total 1,660 cases in AP, 1,093 are currently active and 524 people have recovered. On Monday, 36 patients were discharged from hospitals and 33 patients succumbed to covid-19.

The latest cases emerged from a pool of 10,292 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 13 districts in the state, Kurnool (491) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (338), Krishna (278) and Nellore (91). These four districts account for over 1,100 of the total cases in AP.

The state government has allowed liquor shops to open from Monday in both rural and urban areas, including in red zones, from 11 am to 7 pm. However, shops in containment clusters and those located in malls will not be permitted to operate.

According to a press release from the government issued on 3 May, all sales personnel in liquor shops will have to wear masks, allow only five customers inside the shop at a time, display guidelines promptly outside the stores and also inform the police if people gather in front of any shop.

The release added that a liquor vend may be shut down temporarily if such a situation arises.

The AP government has also formulated a mechanism for the return of nearly 2 lakh workers and students from other states. State health minister Alla Kala Krishna on Sunday said a decision has been taken to ensure safe passage of 12,794 migrants to their home states.

Those returning from other states to AP will have to undergo screening and if they test positive for covid-19 will be sent for quarantine before being allowed to go home.

