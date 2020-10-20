Covid-19 cases tail-off in 5 worst-hit states: Health ministry

The Union Health Ministry today said the five worst-hit states by Covid-19 have seen a decline in the number of active cases in the last one month. The health ministry said the trend of daily cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh reveals the various stages of decline of active cases.

“These mirror the steady decrease in ACTIVE CASES in the country, with the caseload being sustained below 8L for 3 days in a row," the health ministry tweeted along with a graph.

On Monday, India crossed 75-lakh mark COVID-19 count and reached 75,50,273 ."India's Active Cases have fallen below 8L after 6 weeks and continue to slide further down. 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases, and only 3 are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload," MoHFW said in a tweet.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the virus with 1,83,456 active cases, 13,69,810 recovered people and 42,115 deaths so far. Karnataka reported 5,018 new COVID-19 cases, 8,005 discharges, and 64 deaths today, taking the total cases in the state to 7,70,604 including 1,06,214 active cases, 6,53,829 discharges and 10,542 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,918 new COVID-19 cases taking total positive cases to 7,86,050 including 35,065 active cases, 7,44,532 recoveries and 6,453 deaths, the state health department said.Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 49 deaths and 3,536 new cases which took the total number of cases in the state to 6,90,936.The death toll is at 10,691. 6,42,152 people have been discharged in the State so far including 4,515 discharges today, Tamil Nadu Health Department stated.

Kerala reported 5,022 new COVID-19 cases, 7,469 recoveries and 21 deaths today. Active cases in the State stands at 92,731, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

