-Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Telangana touched the 700 mark, with about 50 more people testing positive for the virus on Thursday. State health minister Eatala Rajender reiterated that most of the cases are linked to people who attended the religious congregation that was organized by the Tablighi Jamat sect (of Islam) at the Markaz Nizamudin last month.

Rajender added that some of them, and their contacts are not informing the authorities in spite of repeated requests. “One man (who was infected with the virus) in Talab Katta area infected 20 people. Six people have infected 81 people. I request people who have contacted Markaz returnees to come forward. If you report it to us, it (pandemic) will end soon. We appeal you to come to us before the health and police officials come to you," the health minister said at a press conference.

Over the last four days, over 150 covid-19 cases have been reported in Telangana, with most of them being from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

While most the initial cases in the state were all linked to foreign returnees, the majority of the total 700 cases in the state as of Thursday have more to do with those who attended the religious congregation at the Markaz Nizamuddin. At least 500 people from Telangana (and over 1000 from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh) attended the meeting last month.

Rajender said that the state government is also ensuring all the covid-19 patients who are admitted at the state-run Gandhi hospital, which has been turned into the main centre for treatment, are getting the required nutrition and that they are being provided with all the required amenities. “We also have separate wards for children. For women also, we will have separate wards," he added.

The health minster also pointed out that among all of the patients, the 10 Indonesian nationals who were found in Karimnagar district (and who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin congregation), had also travelled to different places, insinuating that they had possibly spread the infection to others. “The district authorities took immediate action there and the situation there has been contained. We are doing that in Hyderabad as well," Rajender added.