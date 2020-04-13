Covid-19: Cash-starved Karnataka needs funds to battle the crisis

The Karnataka government on Monday continued deliberating over the possibility of partially lifting the lockdown to mobilise some resources in the cash-starved state.The state is keen to remove restrictions from some parts after the 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on 14 April. According to news reports, the central government is likely to extend the lockdown by two weeks till the end of this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the country at 10 am on Tuesday. A statement from chief minister BS Yediyurappa's office (CMO) released on Monday said discussions were held on the financial situation of the state and the way to mobilise resources in the cash-starved state.

"The covid-19 situation has thrown our state into deep financial trouble and there is a need to find ways to overcome (the) present financial crisis," the CMO said in its statement. Karnataka is hoping that the lower number of cases and rate of positivity in the number of covid-19 cases allows some room for businesses to resume. However, 15 more people tested positive on Monday taking the tally to 247, of which 60 have recovered and six have succumbed to the disease. S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister on Monday said that Karnataka’s positivity rate has remained low.

He said that Karnataka’s positivity rate was 2.5% as against 2.63% of Kerala, 2.82% of Rajasthan, 5.53% in Maharashtra, 9.13% in Delhi and 11.52% in Tamil Nadu. He said that 40 people out of the 1130 samples taken from those linked to Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, tested positive. Kumar added that the rate of discharges was also increasing as 30 people have recovered in the last four days. Kumar said that the state government will take into account guidelines that will be issued by the centre and formulate a plan to lift the lockdown in the state including a colour-coded zonal strategy. But this could vary from region to region depending on the density of the cases, Kumar clarified.

Some testing material expected to arrive on 12 April has been delayed, the minister said. The Karnataka government has already relaxed some restrictions on fishing, processing and agricultural activities, and is now mulling if liquor sales can be restarted. A government official said there were proposals being considered to open select outlets but no decision has been taken yet. Liquor sales accounted for ₹21,400 crore in the previous fiscal ended March 2020 and the state government has set a fiscal target of ₹22,700 crore for the current financial year.

Separately, the Cabinet on Monday decided to speed up the disposal of cases related to regularisation of unauthorised construction, pending before high courts and the Supreme Court. "This will also help (the state) government in mobilising resources for fund starved development works," the CMO said.