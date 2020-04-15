BENGALURU: A 65-year-old man from Chikkaballapur, about 60 km from Bengaluru, succumbed to covid-19 in early hours on Wednesday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

This was fifth covid-19 casualty in the state in less than 48 hours, with the death toll now at 11.

"A 65-year-old male patient resident of Chikkaballapur, was referred from a private hospital, Bengaluru Urban, to a covid-19 designated hospital, on late evening 13.04.2020, with complaint of H1N1 positive, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with obstructive sleep apnea and past history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, hypertension," the state health department said.

Karnataka reported 17 more on Tuesday, repeating its highest single day tally since Sunday. Active cases in the state now number 277, which includes 75 discharges.

Mysuru, about 125 km from Bengaluru, had reported 10 cases till noon on Wednesday, sparking fears that the cluster in the heritage city was growing rapidly. The district has reported 58 cases so far, with 46 active ones.

Bengaluru has 37 active cases of the 71 recorded so far.

The high infection count comes on the day the Centre released guidelines for some relaxation in lockdown measures after 20 April. India on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown till 3 May.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa is holding a meeting with his cabinet ministers and officials to set in motion a plan to partially lift the lockdown in some unaffected parts of the state.