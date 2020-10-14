Home >News >India >Covid-19: CBSE extends deadline for 2021 board exam fee payment till Oct 31
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the deadline for payment of examination fees for classes 10 and 12 students till October 31, according to officials.

"Looking into the problems faced by schools and parents, the last date for submission of List of Candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for 2021 board exams without late fees has been extended from October 15 to 31 and with late free from November 1 to 7," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Examination Controller.

"From various sources it has come to the notice of CBSE that schools and parents are facing problems in completing LOC because of the situation created due to COVID-19 pandemic," Bhardwaj added.

The Delhi government last week wrote to CBSE requesting for an extension of the deadline for payment of examination fees for the 2021 board exams from October 15 to November 14.

The government had earlier written to the CBSE seeking a waiver of the examination fee for students of classes 10 and 12 in its schools citing financial crunch in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, CBSE had expressed its inability to waive the examination fees.

The letter further said due to the ongoing pandemic, a large number of parents have lost their jobs and their incomes have been affected badly while their savings have already been used to meet their daily needs.

"It is submitted that certain people and organizations have expressed their desire to offer financial support as a welfare measure and wish to pay the examination fee of some students of some schools as a noble cause. In view of that, CBSE is requested to kindly extend the date of submission of Examination fee upto November 14 in place of October 15," the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government had said in its letter.

