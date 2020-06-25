A Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on 26-29 June, 2020 to aid in Covid-19 preparedness in these states.

The team will interact with the states' officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of Covid-19, the ministry said on Thursday.

India registered its worst single-day increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, recording more than 16,000 coronavirus infections, to push the overall tally to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities also jumped by 418.

Of the 418 new deaths, 208 were in Maharashtra, 25 in Gujarat and five in Telangana.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,42,900, Gujarat at 28,943 and 10,444 in Telangana.

India now has 1,007 diagnostic labs. This includes 734 in the government sector and 273 private labs.

The break-up is as below:

-Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 559 (Govt: 359 + Private: 200)

-TrueNat based testing labs : 364 (Govt: 343 + Private: 21)

-CBNAAT based testing labs : 84 (Govt: 32 + Private: 52)

2,07,871 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests so far to more than 75 lakhs at 75,60,782.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 Covid-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured of Covid-19. The recovery rate further improved to 57.43% amongst Covid-19 patients. Currently, there are 1,86,514 active cases in the country.

Cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 as against the world’s 120.21 cases/lakh. Also, death/lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths/lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths/lakh, the ministry said.

