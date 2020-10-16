Covid-19: Central teams sent to five states on surge in cases

NEW DELHI: High-level central teams have been sent to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal as these states have reported a surge in fresh covid-19 cases over the last few days.

Each team comprises a joint secretary who will be the nodal officer for the concerned state, one public health expert, and one clinician to look after infection prevention practices, clinical management protocol being followed by the state, the Union health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Kerala has reported a 3,17,929 cases, amounting to 8,909 infected per million. Recoveries are at 2,22,231, and active cases at 94,609. The state has reported 1,089 deaths so far and has a positivity rate of 16.6%.

Similarly, Karnataka has 11,010 cases per million, with a recovery rate of 83.35% and positivity rate of 11.5%. It has so far reported 7,43,848 cases and a death toll of 10,283.

Rajasthan has registered 1,67,279 cases, with number of fatalities at 1,708. Positivity rate is at 5.3%. West Bengal has 3,09,417 cases amounting to 3,106 cases per million. Case fatality rate is 1.90% and the positivity rate is 8.2%.

“The teams will support the states' efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up," the ministry said in a statement.

India's case count was at 73,72, 394 as of Friday, with death toll at 1,127,06. Recoveries number 64,53,779, the active cases comprise 10.92% of the total cases. The national recovery rate improved to 87.56% on Friday.

At least 79% of new cases have been reported in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra continues to be worst affected state, with daily fresh cases averaging at more than 10,000, followed by Karnataka.

