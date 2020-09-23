Covid-19: Centre asks 10 worst-hit states to implement public campaigns

As the number of deaths due to covid-19 crossed 90,000 mark and the total tally of cases swelled to 56,66,998, the Centre on Wednesday asked 10 highest disease burden states to implement targeted public communication campaign to control the virus transmission.

The centre has asked those states which are contributing 76% of all the reported covid-19 cases to implement targeted public communication campaign at the grass root level to encourage ‘Covid appropriate behaviour’ among the people in the worst affected districts.

These 10 states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana and Delhi which have maximum number of active cases.

The focus of the targeted communication campaign will be on inducing change in behavior and also on educating people on how to live with Covid 19 in the Unlock phase.

Within Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Sangli and Kolhapur have been identified as key districts for intensive Covid communication, the government said in a statement.

Based on feedback and interactions with experts, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has identified key communication pointers covering Covid appropriate behavior like hand hygiene, wearing of mask and safe distancing, de-stigmatization of disease, dos and don’ts regarding home isolation, warning against self medication etc.

To facilitate the implementation of the focused communication strategy, District Administrations have been asked to constitute District Level Communication Management Teams under the overall supervision of District Collector, with District Surveillance Officer, District Information Officer, representative of Information & Broadcasting Ministry and other experts as members. The District Surveillance Officer will be the Nodal Officer for this purpose, the government said.

All appropriate media vehicles like print media, electronic media, social media, outdoor media and folk media would be used to convey the message in an effective manner. DD Sahyadri and All India Radio would mount special programmes on Covid communication, while the support of FM radio channels and Community Radio Stations will also be sought, the union health ministry said.

The media units of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting like Press Information Bureau, field offices of the Bureau of Outreach Communication, Song & Drama troupes, which specialize in inter-personal communication would work in close coordination with state government organizations and supplement their efforts. At the state level, the campaign will be overseen by the Principal Secretary (Public Health), Government of Maharashtra and DG (West Zone) of Ministry of I&B, the government said.

The national cumulative Positivity Rate of covid-19 in India is 8.52% and the Tests Per Million stands at 48028 as on Wednesday.

The union health ministry said that a total of 83,347 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. About 74% of the new confirmed cases are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 18,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than more than 7,000 and 6,000 cases respectively, it said.

Around 1,085 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours according to the union health ministry. And these 10 States/UTs account for 83% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to covid-19. Maharashtra reported 392 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 83 and 77 deaths, respectively, the government said.

