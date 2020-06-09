NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday deployed special multi-disciplinary teams in 15 states witnessing high case load and spurt in covid-19 cases. The central teams will provide technical support to states for containment and facilitate management of covid-19 outbreak.

States have been facing several challenges including testing bottlenecks, low tests/per million population, high confirmation rates, bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate and sudden spike in active cases.

These States/UTs are Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The three-member teams comprise two public health experts/epidemiologists/clinicians and a senior joint secretary level nodal officer.

The teams would visit health care facilities to help state health department implement containment measures and efficient treatment/clinical management of cases in the districts or cities, the union health ministry said in a statement.

The government said many districts or municipalities have already formalised a dedicated core team at the district level comprising district level medical and administrative officials to coordinate over regular basis with the central team.

Meanwhile, the 16th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19, chaired by Harsh Vardhan, union minister of health & family welfare, was held on Tuesday via a video-conference.

Besides the latest status, response and management of covid-19 in the country, the GoM was briefed about the standard operating procedures (SOP) that would allow resumption of economic activity without compromising the preventive measures to contain the disease.

“As we enter into the Unlock1.0 phase where restrictions have been eased and curbs have been lifted, we need to be more disciplined in our covid-19 appropriate behaviour to ensure that all follow norms of physical distancing, make use of masks and face covers in all public places, adhere to norms of hand hygiene and follow protocols of respiratory etiquette," Harsh Vardhan said.

“There is no space for complacency. As all government offices are opening now. Let us also not forget the ‘social vaccine’ against covid-19 through strict adherence of norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and mask or face covers," he said.

More than 12.55 crore people in the country have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app so far.

As on Tuesday, covid-19 related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 958 dedicated covid-19 hospitals with 1,67,883 isolation beds, 21,614 ICU beds, and 73,469 oxygen supported beds.

In all 2,313 dedicated covid-19 health centres with 1,33,037 isolation beds, 10,748 ICU beds and 46,635 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised. Around 7,525 covid-19 care centres with 7,10,642 beds are now available to combat covid-19. Ventilators available for covid-19 beds are 21,494, and the Centre has placed an order for another 60,848 ventilators, the government said.

The Centre said it has also provided 128.48 lakh N95 masks and 104.74 lakh personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the States/ UTs /Central Institutions. The government said the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) testing capacity has increased through 553 government and 231 private laboratories. More than 49 lakh cumulative tests have been conducted in the country, as on date. Also, 1,41,682 samples have been tested in the last 24 hrs.

While the total number of active cases is now 1,29,917, a total of 1,29,214 people have been cured of the highly infectious disease, taking the total recovery rate to 48.47%. At least 4,785 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.





