Covid-19: Centre forms high-level task force to develop vaccines, drugs

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday announced setting up of a new task force to work on the development of vaccines and potential drugs as India continues to see rising number of covid-19 cases. Over 1,334 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The high-level task force will be headed by member NITI Aayog professor Vinod Paul and Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, K Vijayraghavan. It will work on various science frontiers to develop vaccines and drugs for the deadly virus.

It will also have members from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Ayush, department of science and technology, department of biotechnology and council of scientific and industrial research (CSIR).

Director General of Health Services and Drug Controller General of India will also be the members of the task force.

"The aim would be to enable and speed up all academic, industrial efforts in the direction of vaccine development across the country," said Luv Aggarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health.

The department of biotechnology will be the central co-ordination agency for the vaccine development. It will identify pathways for vaccine development and make a dynamic list of all national and international efforts in the field, monitor their progress and provide required facilitation at the government level.

The team will also look at collecting of bio-specimens for further drug and vaccine trials. It will be different from samples testing protocols.

India has already announced its decision to participate in the World Health Organization (WHO)'s multi country's solidarity trial for development of potential treatments for covid-19. It is an international randomised trial of additional treatments for the disease on admitted patients.



