Covid-19: Centre has failed to use the 21-day lockdown effectively, says Yechury

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said the Centre has failed to effectively use the 21-day lockdown to scale up testing and provide appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to health workers. Yechury's comment comes at a time when the government is mulling an extension of the lockdown that ends on 14 April.

He said an extension of the nationwide lockdown in its current form will only add to the “economic misery" and food shortage that is being faced by many. He said while the lockdown was necessary, lack of preparation has caused difficulty, mostly to the poor.

“A lockdown would be necessary to use that period to increase testing, provide equipment to health workers. Extending a nationwide lockdown will extend the economic misery and will ensure that people lose their jobs. The spread has to be contained area wise. It needs to be a stage wise withdrawal with areas which are affected to be sealed," Yechury said.

He added that there should be phase-wise withdrawal of the lockdown, which should be decided by state governments as they are on the ground.

Yechury said there is food shortage during the lockdown. “There needs to be large scale distribution of foodgrains to the poor and needy. The government godowns have food grains which are rotting and should be sent to states that need them. The government needs to set up proper camps for those who are stranded," he said.

He said the central government should look at the way Kerala, which is led by the CPM, has been tackling the spread of the disease and has recommended a staggered withdrawal.