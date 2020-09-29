Covid-19 challenges, China may figure in 'Quad' group meet in Japan

NEW DELHI: Post covid-19 pandemic international order and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region due to China are expected to figure in the second meeting of the foreign ministers of the so-called “Quad" group of countries -– India, US, Australia and Japan -- to be hosted by Tokyo on 6 October.

For India, the meeting comes amid heightened tensions with China on the border that looks to stretch into the winter months with tens of thousands of troops of both countries ranged against each other.

The announcement of the “Quad" meet also comes at a time when reports said that China was flexing its military muscles, holding five military exercises simultaneously along different parts of its coast ratcheting up tensions in the region.

In New Delhi, the Indian foreign ministry announced the visit of foreign minister S Jaishankar to Japan on 6-7 October to participate in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue besides a series of bilateral meetings against the backdrop of the border standoff with China.

This followed a press conference in Tokyo where Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, while talking to reporters, spoke of the crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic

“During the visit, the external affairs minister will also participate in the second India-Australia-Japan-USA ministerial meeting on 6 October, 2020, in which the foreign ministers of the respective countries will participate," the Indian statement said.

The foreign ministers of the “Quad," which was upgraded to the ministerial level in September last year, will discuss the “post-covid-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic," the Indian statement said.

The ministers will also discuss regional issues and “collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," it added.

Jaishankar will also hold bilateral consultations with Australian foreign minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the visit. A report earlier this month in the Japan Times said that Jaishankar may also call on the new Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga.

All four countries of the Quad have differences with China and view Beijing’s conduct with suspicion.

India is in the middle of a major military standoff with China in Ladakh, the Australian government has testy relations with China over the origins and spread of the covid-19 pandemic, Japan has concerns over Chinese intrusions near the Senkaku Islands, and the US is engaged in a war of words with China over the pandemic as well as has outstanding trade issues with Beijing.

India, Australia and Japan recently held talks on alternative supply chains to counter China’s dominance against the backdrop of countries looking for alternatives to Beijing amid the pandemic. The three countries are discussing building a “supply chain resilience initiative," and held their first meeting on the subject earlier this month.

Besides this, New Delhi has in recent months signed logistics support pacts with Australia and Japan and has a robust defence partnership with the US which includes hardware sales as well as military exercises. Earlier this month, the US signing a framework pact for defence cooperation with the Maldives was seen as an effort to strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China's growing presence.

Indian foreign minister Jaishankar, at a seminar on India-Japan relations earlier this month, said New Delhi was looking to cooperate on projects in Bangladesh and Myanmar as part of their efforts to work together in third countries.

The Indian foreign ministry has set up a new "Oceania" division to coordinate strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. The desk is headed by an additional secretary rank officer and two senior director level officers besides others.





