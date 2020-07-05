Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state, Tamil Nadu government announced the ongoing "intense lockdown" in Chennai and other neighbouring areas will ease from Monday, 6 July, until further orders.

However, lockdown curbs for Madurai and nearby regions are extended till 12 July, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami added.

Chennai has been under tightened restrictions from 19 June till Sunday in order to contain the virus spread and the capital city will now see certain businesses gradually opening.

Vegetable and grocery shops, which were closed during the complete lockdown period, will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm while textile and hardware shops can open from 10 am to 6 pm in Chennai and suburban areas under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, Palaniswami said in a statement.

Moreover, restaurants can also open from 6 am to 9 pm from Monday onwards, he added. Meanwhile, dine-in is again not allowed in restaurants. Also, the online food delivery service in Chennai will only be allowed till 9:00 pm.

Tea stalls and shops can also open from 6 am to 6 pm. Barring malls, all kinds of showrooms and other businesses including textiles and jewellery can be back in business and work from 10 am to 6 pm, he said.

While the shops and services are set top open, Palaniswami appealed to the people to extend their cooperation for the government's efforts to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lockdown was imposed in the city on 19 June in four districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Only the essential services were allowed in these areas.

The restrictions and relaxations applicable prior to June 19 shall come into force again, the CM added.

The state government had also imposed absolute lockdown on the two Sundays (June 21 and 28) that fell during the stipulated period, barring milk supply, pharmacies, hospitals and ambulance services, no other services or shops will be permitted to function.

However, the intense lockdown imposed from 24 June in Madurai city and several nearby areas, including Paravai Town Panchayat and a number of village panchayats, would continue to be on till 12 July, he added, according to PTI reports.

Only essential services would be allowed to function in these regions and no kind of activities shall be permitted in containment zones.

Besides Chennai and Madurai, several relaxations as part of India's Unlock 2.0 plan are applicable in other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. The southern state is now the second-most affected state in the country after Maharashtra, which has more than 1.9 lakh cases.

With 4,280 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's total number of confirmed coronavirus patients have now surged to 1,07,001, according to the state health department. Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 1,450 after 65 deaths were reported in a day.

The virus load is more pronounced in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Madurai.

With agency inputs





















