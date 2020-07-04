Tamil Nadu government today said " intense lockdown " imposed on state's capital Chennai for 12 days amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus, will be eased.

Speaking in the press conference, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that relaxations in Chennai will come into effect from Monday, 6 July until further orders.

Vegetable and grocery shops, which were closed during the complete lockdown period, will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm while textile and hardware shops can open from 10 am to 6 pm, the CM said.

Moreover, restaurants can also open from 6 am to 9 pm from Monday onwards, he added. Meanwhile, dine-in is again not allowed in restaurants. Also, the online food delivery service in Chennai will only be allowed till 9:00 pm.

Tea stalls and shops can also open from 6 am to 6 pm. Showrooms outside malls will also be permitted to open from 10 am to 6 pm, the government said.

The 12-day intense lockdown was imposed in the city on 19 June in four districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Only the essential services were allowed in these areas.

Shops selling essentials including vegetables functioned from 6 am to 2 pm and private vehicles and autos, taxis were off the roads.

Under the lockdown, only essential services were allowed. For those who do not fall under exempted categories/ essential services, venturing out of homes during lockdown, beyond the allowed time-frame (from 6 am to 2 pm to buy essentials only in their respective areas) is a violation of Section 144 of CrPC.

The state government had also imposed absolute lockdown on the two Sundays (June 21 and 28) that fell during the stipulated period, barring milk supply, pharmacies, hospitals and ambulance services, no other services or shops will be permitted to function.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday became the second state in the country to cross 1 lakh-mark in novel coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. The southern state added over 4,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 102,721.

The death toll increased to 1,385 after 64 more virus-related fatalities were reported in a single day. With 2,357 people recovering from the disease today, the total number of cured coronavirus patients stood at 58,378 since the outbreak.

