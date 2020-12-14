Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Chennai's Marina Beach re-opens for public after 8-month gap
People flock to Marina Beach in Chennai as it re-opens for the public, after more than eight months in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Covid-19: Chennai's Marina Beach re-opens for public after 8-month gap

1 min read . 04:18 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

People were seen flocking Chennai's Marina Beach today after it was re-opened and scattered crowds were also visible during the day

After remaining closed for more than 8 months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the famous Marina Beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, re-opened today for public.

People were seen flocking the beach today after it was re-opened and large crowds were also visible during the day.

In it's earlier notification before the start of this month, the state government had announced a slew of coronavirus-related relaxations on the state for December.

Marina Beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Among them, it had said that that Marina Beach will reopen after December 14 Under Graduate final year classes have been allowed to begin from December 7.

Swimming pools for sportspersons for their training can be reopened.

Gatherings to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people. Coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue to December 31.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total cases to 7,98,888, said the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

A total of 1,276 patients were discharged on Sunday and with that, the total discharged cases rose to 7,76,878 in the state.

The death toll climbed to 11,895 with 12 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases stand at 10,115 in the state.

