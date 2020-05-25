Covid-19: China to evacuate its citizens from India

The evacuation also comes at a time of high military tensions between India and China with Chinese troops transgressing into Indian territory at at least three places in Ladakh in the western sector and one place in Sikkim in the eastern sector this month. This has triggered speculation in some quarters of a possible full scale military attack by China against India. There was no comment on the possibility of such an eventuality. Two people familiar with the matter pointed out that some 60,000 foreign nationals in India had been evacuated by their respective countries by special flights till last week.