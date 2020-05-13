Covid-19: Civic bodies in a fix over medical waste

The sharp rise in biomedical waste, including discarded masks and gloves collected from covid-19 containment zones, is risking the lives of thousands of sanitation workers who work for little pay and often without any protection or training to handle such hazardous material.

Large amounts of disposable masks, gloves and other medical waste have been making their way to regular garbage piles across cities, posing a major challenge for civic authorities in charge of its collection and disposal. The pile-up of hazardous waste has also exposed the inadequate investments into waste management by city authorities.

Aside from the hazards to civic workers, the rise in residential biomedical waste and its collection without adhering to safety protocols could also trigger a surge in caseload.

“Patients under home care are generating infected waste daily, and it might be discarded as domestic waste. This is posing risks to sanitation workers," said Rashmi Shrivastav, research associate, municipal solid waste at Centre for Science and Environment, Delhi.

The guidelines also mandate that sanitation workers need to be adequately equipped with personal protection equipment, which include three layer masks, nitrile gloves, gumboots and safety goggles. Even vehicles used for waste collection need to be sanitized by sodium hypocholorite after every trip.

The Central Pollution Control Board recommends that all waste that has been in contact with self-isolated individual should be properly labelled and double-bagged to be identified by common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility and disposed of upon collection.

Most garbage generated in cities finds its way to dump yards and could pose a risk since the long viability of viruses over surfaces suggests there is potential for the virus to be present in the waste, experts said.

While Mumbai is running out of room to dispose its biomedical waste, poor waste management protocols in Bengaluru and other cities are adding to the challenges faced by state governments at a time when they are keen to ease curbs to help revive economic activity.

Mumbai, for instance, is nearly exhausting its full capacity to handle biomedical waste, with only enough headroom to handle 4-5 tonnes more than its total capacity of 75 tonnes.

“... Maharashtra can handle up to 75 tonnes of biomedical waste a day, but the state’s 29 facilities are scattered and the waste can’t be transported more than 75km from its place of origin according to rules, so hotspots like Mumbai will soon reach full capacity, said Dr Amar Supate, principal scientific officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

The 120 containment zones in Karnataka have generated 80 tonnes of biomedical waste and have been disposed of by burning them in incinerators, said Basavaraj Patil, ex-member secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

A recent report by a Bengaluru-based environment group warned the virus could be transmitted through sewage flowing into water bodies. Civic workers in Bengaluru said most households do not even segregate wet and dry waste.

Tanya Thomas in Mumbai contributed to this story.

