BENGALURU : A 74-year old male from Tumakuru died due to covid-19, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 21.

However, Karnataka continued to report a fairly low number of covid-19 cases as 12 people tested positive that brings down the average growth to 1.25% in the last five days. There are 297 active cases out of the 535 recorded in the state which includes 216 recoveries, according to the state health department.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said that the 12 cases include one death from Tumakuru, eight cases from Kalaburagi, one each from Belagavi, Nanjangud and Davangere.

The lower number of cases helps B.S.Yediyurappa and his decision to ease restrictions and allow more businesses to reopen and kickstart the economy in the cash-starved state.

Kumar said that frontline police personnel and other government officials will also be tested. He also said that at least five ministers who had come in contact with a journalist who tested positive will also undergo tests.

Karnataka has averaged 826 covid-19 tests per million as against 2382 in Delhi, 1620 in Andhra Pradesh and 1412 in Tamil Nadu.

The state government is trying to keep tight vigil on the containment zones and increase testing to keep the rise of covid-19 under control and allow it exempt more categories of businesses in Karnataka and particularly Bengaluru, its growth engine.

Yediyurappa has allowed businesses to reopen in districts that are unaffected by covid-19 but has stressed on safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks.

There are 123 containment zones in Karnataka with a population of 4.12 lakh population, 73,917 homes and nearly 6000 shops and establishments. The buffer zone around these containment areas will affect 36.37 lakhs people in 8.6 lakh homes and nearly 70,000 shops and establishments, Kumar said.

The minister also said that the centre is planning to bring back a total of 10,823 people from Karnataka who are trapped in different parts of the world. He said that this includes 4408 tourists and visitors, 3074 students, 2784 migrants and professionals and nearly 560 people who are part of shipping crews.

Kumar said that the government has made all arrangements including testing and quarantining of the first batch of 6100 people expected to arrive first to the state from abroad.

Activists and opposition have criticised the centre’s move to prioritise bringing back stranded citizens from foreign countries even as millions within the country remain stranded in other states.

Kumar said that the centre was also drafting to send back migrant labourers to their respective states.He said that Karnataka was preparing to bring back migrants from Gujarat first.

