Home >News >India >Covid-19 claims life of Mumbai dabbawala, first virus death in the fraternity
Representative image

Covid-19 claims life of Mumbai dabbawala, first virus death in the fraternity

1 min read . 04:14 PM IST PTI

The 39-year-old man was a resident of Malad, where coronavirus positive cases have seen a sharp increase, says president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association

Mumbai: Coronavirus has claimed the life of a 39-year-old 'dabbawala' (tiffin carrier) in Mumbai, the first from the fraternity to succumb to the infection, an officer-bearer said on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar, said that he died due to the infection at Nair Hospital on Wednesday evening.

"He was a resident of Malad, where coronavirus positive cases have seen a sharp increase. He is survived by his wife and a five year-old son," he said.

His wife has been quarantined now, Talekar said.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the business of the city's dabbawalas has been severely impacted as they depend on lakhs of daily customers.

"Since the last four months, dabbawalas have been facing financial problems as they do not have enough money to survive. I urge the state government to do something for this community," Talekar said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated