Covid-19 claims two more lives in Andhra Pradesh, 81 fresh cases reported

HYDERABAD : Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Sunday reported two deaths and 81 fresh cases of novel coronavirus, taking the state’s tally to 1097. The latest cases were detected in Krishna and Kurnool districts, which are worst hit by the virus. So far, covid-19 has claimed 31 lives in the state.

As per the government bulletin, the latest covid-19 cases were reported from Ananthapur, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam districts. As of now, there are 955 active cases in the state, while 145 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Out of the 13 districts in AP, Kurnool is worst hit with 279 cases, followed by Guntur, which has 214 cases, Krishna with 177 cases and Nellore with 72.

These four districts together account for more than half of the total 534 cases in the state. The latest round of 81 new cases were detected from 6768 test samples. A day earlier, 61 cases were reported in AP, which took the total number of covid-19 cases above the 1000 mark in the state.

AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also took note of Srikakulam district (which until 25 April did not have any covid-19 case) getting impacted by the pandemic, and instructed officials concerned to appoint a special officer for the district to monitor the situation there.

The chief minister also made it clear that central guidelines should be strictly followed while ensuring social distancing and while allowing operations in the agriculture sector. A day earlier, 62 covid-19 cases had been detected, and the state is now ahead of its neighbour Telangana, which had 990 covid-19 cases till Saturday night (only seven new cases were reported in the state on the same day).

The Andhra Pradesh government has also conducted three comprehensive family surveys and has identified 32,792 members with symptoms of covid-19. With five special hospitals, 78 district-level hospitals, 1,41,014 N-95 masks and 2,71,072 PPE kits, the state is well equipped to tackle the situation and is also distributing 16 crore masks (three for every individual) to citizens.

