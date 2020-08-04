Karnataka Health Minister on Tuesday said that the state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic and that his condition is stable and he is responding to the treatment.

B. Sriramulu also said that leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, who also tested positive for the virus, has high fever and doctors are treating him.

Sriramulu was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with doctors of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Both the political leaders are admitted at the hospital.

Manipal hospital, where the 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly is undergoing treatment, said he is "doing well" and is "stable currently". "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Siddaramaiah's son and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father had a fever since Monday morning and was admitted to hospital in the night. "He was confirmed with corona infection after the antigen test was conducted," he said in a tweet.

Manipal Hospital in a statement said, Siddaramiah is admitted to hospital for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for COVID-19 is positive. "He (Siddaramaiah) is doing well and is stable currently. He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," it said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at the same Manipal Hospital. Yediyurappa was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus, and doctors have said he is "doing well" and is "clinically stable". Wishing for Siddaramaiah's speedy recovery, the Chief Minister in a tweet said, "I wish that he gets back to his routine activities soon, with good health."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated