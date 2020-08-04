Manipal Hospital in a statement said, Siddaramiah is admitted to hospital for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for COVID-19 is positive. "He (Siddaramaiah) is doing well and is stable currently. He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," it said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at the same Manipal Hospital. Yediyurappa was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus, and doctors have said he is "doing well" and is "clinically stable". Wishing for Siddaramaiah's speedy recovery, the Chief Minister in a tweet said, "I wish that he gets back to his routine activities soon, with good health."